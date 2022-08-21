Kapil Sharma looks dapper as he shares 'new look' for the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show has been the most popular show on the Television screen and enjoyed a massive fan following belonging to all age groups. Kapil Sharma's show is currently off air as the entire team including Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, Sudesh Lehri, and a few others took off on an international tour. After three months of touring the world, the team of The Kapil Sharma Show will be back with its comedy punches to entertain the audience with some renowned personalities on the couch.

Today, Kapil shared a glimpse of his new look for the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian looked dapper in an all-black look and donned a white blazer on it. Kapil's new look stunned his fans and they have dropped amazing comments for the comedian. Ayushmann Khurrana, Harbhajan Singh, Sophie Choudry, Hina Khan, Esha Gupta, and others have also showered praises on Kapil's dashing new look. Sharing this photo, Kapil captioned, "New season, new look".

About Kapil Sharma's tour:

Kapil Sharma spread his charm in the US, Canada, and Vancouver. The team shared several fun photos and videos from their tour, and Kapil's photo with Canada's Minister, Victor Fedeli was widely circulated on social media. Videos of them enjoying music, dancing in buses, and posing with fans also received immense love from the audience.

As per our sources, The Kapil Sharma Show will replace the ongoing stand-up comedy show, India's Laughter Champion judged by Shekhar Suman and Archana Puran Singh.

The last episode of The Kapil Sharma Show was aired on June 5 with the eminent star cast of JugJugg Jeeyo. Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani promoted their film and had a gala time with Kapil. Due to the pandemic, Kapil had to discontinue his show and returned in August 2021.

