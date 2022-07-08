Kapil Sharma looks uber cool as he poses with a swanky car during TKSS tour; Jokes about going for walk in it

Kapil Sharma is presently having a gala time in Canada, as he is on The Kapil Sharma Show’s world tour. He is seen enjoying the time there after his successful live shows in Vancouver and Toronto. He has been sharing pictures and stories about the tour and keeping his fans updated about the tour. He has also shared some stylish pictures of himself enjoying the weather of Canada. He recently shared a picture of himself with a stunning car.

The comedian shared a stylish new photo, wherein he is seen standing with a swanky car. The orange car and the colour of his jacket match perfectly. Kapil looks smart in shorts, cap and sneakers in the photo. True to his style, he added a funny caption to the photo, "Going for a walk in a car."

See the post here-

This made many of his fans post hilarious comments. One wrote, "Kya baat hai kappu paji lagta hai Sony walon ne pagar badhadi aap ki (It's great that the channel has increased your salary)." Another replied, "Car is so big, you can walk on its rooftop." A netizen also commented, "Bade log kuch b kar sakte hain (Rich people can do anything)."

While Kapil is done with his two shows in Canada, as per reports his shows in New York have been postponed. The local promoter of the show Sam Singh cited scheduling conflicts as the reason behind it.

A couple of days ago, it was reported that Sai USA Inc had filed a lawsuit against Kapil for breach of contract from his 2015 tour of North America. But Sam Singh told us that it was not the reason why the shows had been postponed.

Meanwhile, Krushna Abhishek, who was also in Canada, is back in Mumbai. He was spotted at the airport with his family yesterday.

