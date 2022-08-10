Kapil Sharma loses to wife Ginni Chatrath in scooter riding as they enjoy their vacation; WATCH

Kapil Sharma is one of the leading names in the entertainment industry. He is a talented singer, actor, host and comedian. The actor is married to Ginni Chatrath, and the couple tied the knot in 2018. They had a daughter on 10 December 2019 and on 1 February 2021, the couple had another child, a son. Kapil Sharma was last seen as the host of the reality show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor will be soon returning to TV screens with a new season of the show. Presently he is enjoying vacation with his wife Ginni Chatrath.

Kapil Sharma shared a video on social media where there are seen riding on scooters by the beach. The couple is seen enjoying the serene weather and competing on the scooter. Kapil exclaimed that she won in the scooter race. He captioned the video, “As always she won #partners.”

The actor has earlier shared photos with Nandita Das, who is the director of his upcoming project. He shared, “Me with my most hardworking,most talented, actor, writer and pagal director @nanditadasofficial.”

The comedian had taken a break as the team went on a world tour for their gigs. After three months of touring the world, the team of The Kapil Sharma Show will be back with its comedy punches to entertain the audience with some renowned personalities on the couch. As per our sources, The Kapil Sharma Show will replace the ongoing stand-up comedy show, India's Laughter Champion judged by Shekhar Suman and Archana Puran Singh.

A source close to the development added that The Kapil Sharma Show will return in September. However, the makers haven't decided on a definite date for its return yet. The cast remains the same with Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, and Sumona Chakravarti. The special judge's chair will continue to be graced by Archana Puran Singh.

