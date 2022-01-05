Kapil Sharma to make digital debut with stand up special ‘Kapil Sharma: I'm not done yet’; Release date out

Kapil Sharma is a well-known comedian and host in the entertainment industry. His show, The Kapil Sharma Show, has this year returned with a new season and is quite popular among fans. Many Bollywood celebrities are seen on the show promoting their films. Right from Akshay Kumar to Ayushmann Khurrana, all have graced the show. Kapil has now announced that he will be soon making his digital debut on Netflix and now keeping his promise he has released the promo of his special titled Kapil Sharma: I'm not done yet.

Sharing the promo video, Kapil wrote, “Let’s meet on 28th January on your Netflix screen with my first stand up special “Kapil sharma: I m not done yet”! #kapilsharmaonnetflix @beingustudiosofficial @saahilc15 @anukalpgoswami @gursimrankhamba #netflix #kapilsharma.” The clip opens with Kapil sitting on a chair holding a coffee mug and a camera set up is surrounding him. He speaks about his journey and how people want to know. He also mentions that he never took comedy very seriously and was shocked to know that you get paid also for this.

From the promo, it looks like the show is about the journey of Kapil Sharma and what he faced.

Take a look here:

As soon as he shared the promo, fans dropped star and heart emojis in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Love you sir.” Kapil Sharma rose to fame after winning the comedy reality television show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007. He had previously worked in the Punjabi show Hasde Hasaande Ravo on MH One channel.

