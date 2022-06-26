Kapil Sharma meets a fan of his show in Vancouver; Comedian says 'Happiness is a Language in itself'

Kapil Sharma, along with his cast Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti and Rajiv Thakur, has reached Vancouver. The troupe is all set to begin the fun with their punches and giggles internationally. Kapil is undoubtedly one of the most famous personalities in India, and celebrities from all over India visit his show to promote their film. International star Jackie Chan had also appeared on Kapil's show. The comedian's fandom is not limited to his home ground but he also has fans abroad too.

In one of the recent videos shared by Kapil Sharma, he is seen interacting with one of the staff members at the airport. Kapil asked him, "How come do you know me and the show?" He responded by saying that he watches his show on YouTube. The comedian further asked if he understands Hindi, and the fan said, "I may not understand the language but I go and see the outer translation." Adding further, the fan said that the moment he got to know that Kapil is coming, he rushed to meet him. Kapil was touched by this gesture and wished him lots of love and blessings. Kapil Sharma posted this video on his Instagram with the caption: "Just realized, Happiness is a Language in itself. #kslive2022 #vancouver #canada #candiddairies (sic)".

Friends of the comedian from the industry dropped comments on his post. Mika Singh and Aakanksha Singh wished him luck for his show, while Arjun Rampal wrote, "Too sweet Paaji have a super show (sic)." Neeru Bajwa welcomed Kapil to Vancouver, and Mahhi Vij wrote, "I know of people who are alone in life kids are settled abroad al they get happiness is seeing Kapil Sharma show (sic)".

Kapil's Indian fans are impressed with his English speaking skills and expressed excitement over the comedian talking in English with his fan. Kapil Sharma has been posting tidbits from his tour on his Instagram for his followers.

