Kapil Sharma misses his youth days of theatre acting; Says pockets were empty but smile was there

Kapil Sharma shared a picture of his youth and talked about the good old days.

Popular actor and an excellent comedian, Kapil Sharma has recently shared a picture of his youth days. The actor became the father of his second child in the year 2021 and has been spending quality time with his family. The topmost standup comedian has recently shared a picture of his college days and he looks almost unrecognizable. The actor has shared a picture from his early days of acting and the time when he was struggling for work.

The Comedy Nights with Kapil fame comedian recently took to Instagram to share a fond memory of his youth. The actor who wrote that the picture was taken 23 years ago when he was very young and had been learning to act in theatres. The actors had sported a clean shave look as he had just finished his act in the play named Azaadi. The actor felt privileged for getting photographed. He also added that he did know that glue was still over his face. The actor misses those days when they did not have money but they enjoyed it a lot.

He wrote in the caption, “Just found this 23 years old pic, it was just after finishing the performance of our play #Azaadi” in the youth festival of Shri “Guru Nanak Dev University”. I removed my beard n clicked a photo with my colleagues, clicking a photo was such a luxury in those days that I didn’t even realize gum is still there on my face. Missing those days, pockets were always empty but smiles were always there, just thought to share with you guys. Hope you all are well and safe.”

The actor was last seen hosting the show The Kapil Sharma Show and at present, he has taken a break from the show. The actor hinted at the next season of the show as he had posted the need for a writer for the show.

