Kapil Sharma OPENS UP about participating in Nach Baliye with wife Ginni Chatrath

A fan recently asked Kapil if he would be interested in participating on Nach Baliye or any similar reality show with his wifey Ginni Chatrath and his reply will leave you amused. Take a look.

Kapil Sharma is one of the most celebrated personalities of the entertainment industry. With his wit, humour, and friendly nature, he has made a special place in the hearts of the audience. The comedian-actor turned many heads when he tied the knot with Ginni Chatrath in December 2018. The duo got married in a traditional and lavish wedding, which was attended by many famous faces from Bollywood and TV. While the couple is head over heels with each other, they be away from the public eye.

With the Coronavirus lockdown, fans have been missing The Kapil Sharma Show on TV. So, just a few hours ago today (April 27, 2020), Kapil decided to entertain his fans with a witty chat session on Twitter. Yes, the comedian started an #AskKapil sesh to answer fan questions. And just like we all expected it was filled with love and humour. The major highlight of the Twitter chat was when Kapil opened up about his plans to participate in Nach Baliye and reality shows of its likes with wifey Ginni.

It all happened, when a fan asked Kapil, 'If u get a chance to go Nach Baliye or any other reality show with Ginni bhabhi, would u do?' Among the heaps of comments, Kapil's eyes caught this question, and well, it had to! The comedian was surprised by the fans' inquisitiveness and gave an epic reply to him. Showing off his sense of humour again, Kapil said, 'Very nice question... Never (laughs).' Yes, Kapil has denied doing any reality show ever with Ginni, and we're wondering why.

Take a look at Kapil's reply here:

Sir if u get chance to go nach baliye or any reality show along ginni bhabhi..would u do?#AskKapil — Amar Singh (@iAmarsingh9) April 27, 2020

After Kapil's funny reply, fans bombarded him to reveal the reason for his decision, but he did not reveal it. While many requested him to change his mind, others were yearning to see them together on-screen once. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

