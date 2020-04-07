Kapil Sharma OPENS UP on his bond with mother amid the lockdown; Says 'She has started behaving like a child'

Kapil Sharma recently opened up about how his life and bond with his family has changed during the Coronavirus lockdown. Read on.

Kapil Sharma is making the most of his quarantine time with his little daughter Anayra. His schedule has been simple, wake up, eat, play with the baby and sleep again. Well, a life that any new father would wish for, spending quality time with his bundle of joy. However, in a recent interview with Times of India, Kapil also revealed how his life has changed amid the Coronavirus lockdown and how he has realised so many things about his family that he did not before, owing to his ever-so-busy schedule.

Talking about the changes that have taken place due to the stay-at-home policy with TOI, Kapil said that this phase has led so much of introspection and realisation about life in general. He mentioned how as humans we tend to take things for granted. But the lockdown has made us understand the value of people who work for us relentlessly. Further talking about his bond with his mom, Kapil said, 'I have also realised that my mother has started behaving like a child, now that she has crossed a certain age.'

Sharing an adorable anecdote from their banter Kapil said that they had received some sweets from Punjab (gajak) and her mommy instantly took them all and stored it in a box. She then secretly hid the box in her bedroom, away from others. Later, when I asked her to share some, she told, 'It’s not in the kitchen and I needed to ask my mother. Well, Kapil's story is every other mother-son duo, isn't it?

However, the actor also wants this quarantine time to end soon and things get back to normalcy. Sharing his experience, he said, that he shifted to Mumbai 14 years ago, however, it was for the first time in the past few days that he heard koyal and sparrows humming in this ever-so-busy city. He said that their sweet chirping reminded him of his days back in his hometown, Amritsar. The comedian said that it feels as though nature is on a detox mode.

But with so much good too, he still wishes to get things back to normal and everyone's lives jump to how it was before the COVID-19 outbreak. Kapil said, 'It's good to see the roads busy and moving always. Now that the city has come to a halt, it feels a little empty.'

In the same interview, Kapil had also mentioned that his baby has finally started recognizing him. First Anayra used to only spend time with her mommy, but now she has become fond of Kapil also. Moreover, has developed an attachment towards him. However, he feels that now Anayra is bored of seeing him around all day long, and she also thinks that his father has lost his job. Kapil revealed that Anayra has got her beauty and charm from her mother Ginni, but her smile resembles his mother and him. He said that we all get awestruck when she laughs and her name is totally justified, 'Anyara = Happiness.'

