Kapil Sharma opens up on his plans for Ashtami amid lockdown; REVEALS he will worship daughter Anayra

Kapil Sharma has revealed his plans for this upcoming Ashtami which he will be celebrating with his daughter, Anayra. Read on for further details.

We all know that comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is now a doting father too. He and his wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a cute little daughter, Anayra last year in December. And now the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor has planned something special for the little munchkin. As we all know, the comedian celebrates Navratri every year and will be doing so this time again. Well, of course, he will be doing the same by obliging with the lockdown rules!

While on a live chat with co-actress and comedian Bharti Singh, Kapil reveals that he plans to celebrate this Ashtami which is on April 1, 2020, by washing the feet of his daughter and worshipping her. For the unversed, the rituals include inviting nine girls home and then washing their feet thereby worshipping them. As mentioned by Kapil, he already has a Kanya (daughter) at home and so he will be following these rituals with her.

Meanwhile, check out Kapil's picture with his daughter below:

Kapil Sharma has been lending a helping hand along with other celebs in spreading awareness about the Coronavirus outbreak and its precautionary measures. A few days back during the Janta curfew, all his fans and well-wishers lauded Kapil when he and his daughter were seen on the balcony cheering for the unsung 1warriors who are fighting for saving everyone’s lives as we all sit inside our homes feeling completely safe and relaxed. Not only that, but the comedian has also contributed Rs 50 lakh to the PM Relief Fund for fighting the Coronavirus pandemic.

