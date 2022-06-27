Kapil Sharma pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala by singing his song in Vancouver; Gets emotional

Kapil Sharma is in Vancouver with his team of The Kapil Sharma Show for their tour. The troupe is all charged up and began their first concert with a bang. The comedian has been sharing snippets from the tour and informed that it was a house full in Vancouver for his first show. Kapil was extremely happy and amid all of this, he paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala, who was killed almost a month ago.

Kapil Sharma sang Sidhu Moose Wala's song on the stage and the crowd couldn't stop showering their love on the late soul. They heard Kapil in silence and recorded the performance. Some fans even commented that he sounded just like Sidhu. Kapil paid a tribute to him and also felt emotional while performing. One of Kapil's fan clubs posted this video on Instagram, and the comedian shared it on his story with folded hands, praying for Sidhu Moose Wala. 'Legends never die' was the comment that flooded this Instagram post.

Watch the video here

Kapil Sharma reached Vancouver a few days ago with Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. They have been sharing tidbits from their trip on social media.

Talking about Sidhu Moose Wala, his song, SYL (Satluj-Yamuna link) is the first song released post his tragic death. SYL was composed, penned, and sung by him. Sidhu Moose Wala was killed by assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29 a day after his security cover was downgraded.

Sidhu Moose Wala's tragic demise

The police has been investigating Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder and it was reported that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has an involvement in the matter. According to media reports, Delhi police claimed that Bishnoi has been in contact with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post.

