Kapil Sharma pays tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam as he croons Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai on The Kapil Sharm Show

Today, Kapil Sharma took to Twitter to share a video as he paid a tribute to veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam on The Kapil Sharma Show. Take a look

In early August, Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. As per repots, after showing mild symptoms, the singer was put on ventilator and ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) and though he recovered from the novel Coronavirus in September, his lungs were severely affected. Later, he passed away on September 25 due to post-Covid-19 complications.

SP Balasubrahmanyam was laid to rest at his farmhouse in Tamaraipakkam near Red Hills in the outskirts of Chennai and later, his son SP Charan said that they will build a memorial for the singer and the plans regarding the same will be announced soon. Now today, amid fans trending #BoycottKapilSharmaShow, Kapil Sharma took to Twitter to share a video from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show wherein he pays a tribute to the singer as he croons to his famous songs. In the said video, Kapil Sharma is seen singing Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hain from the film Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Alongside the video, Kapil wrote, “Pehla pehla pyaar hai Red heartA tribute to the legendary singer #spbalasubramaniam sahib Folded hands #team #tkss..”

Earlier, comedian Kapil Sharma expressed his love and respect for him on Twitter as he wrote that he hoped he could meet him one day. While sharing her photo on Twitter, Kapil wrote, “आपसे मिलने की तमन्ना दिल में ही रह गयी #RIPSPBalaSubramanyam ओम् शांति..”

ALSO READ: Twitterati trend Boycott The Kapil Sharma Show over an episode featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Anubhav Sinha

