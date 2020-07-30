  1. Home
Kapil Sharma pens a nice birthday wish for Sonu Sood: Keep inspiring the world with your noble work

Kapil Sharma took to his social media handle to share a BTS picture with Sonu Sood from The Kapil Sharma Show as she wrote a heartwarming message for the actor's birthday. Take a look.
Sonu Sood has emerged as the 'real hero' for many in these tough times of the Coronavirus pandemic. The actor has been at the forefront of relief efforts and is doing everything possible in his capacity to help people in need. From arranging special buses, trains, and flights for Indians stranded in the country and also outside, Sonu is pushing boundaries to help people reunite with their family and be safe. Today, Sonu Sood is celebrating his birthday, and the actor has been receiving blessings from all over. 

The handsome hunk's fans, colleagues, friends, and millions of social media users are showering their praises, blessings, love, and good wishes on Sonu. Among them, to wish Sonu Sood a 'happy birthday' is also ace comedian Kapil Sharma. Kapil took to his Instagram handle to share an unseen BTS picture with Sonu from the sets The Kapil Sharma Show, wherein the two 'mundas' are seen striking a pose of the camera. He also penned down a heartwarming wish for his 'paaji' Sonu, as he wished for the actors' happiness. Kapil wrote, 'Wish you a very happy birthday ⁦Sonu paaji. Keep inspiring the world with your noble work. Health, happiness, prosperity, and more power to you.' 

Take a look at Kapil's birthday wish for Sonu here: 

Meanwhile, Sonu will be the first guest on TKSS after lockdown, wherein he will share his heart-touching stories, along with some light-hearted moments with Kapil and his team. The fresh episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show will air from August 1 (2020). Fans are already excited to see Sonu Sood on TKSS. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

