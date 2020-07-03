Kapil Sharma pens a sweet birthday note for his ‘laughter queen’ Bharti Singh and it is all about happiness

As Bharti Singh turned a year older today, Kapil Sharma showered love on her with a special birthday post on Instagram.

With the COVID 19 outbreak taking a toll on normal life, birthday celebrations have been a sombre affair these days. While this has been the case for both aam aadmi and the celebs, Bharti Singh’s birthday was made more special with a sweet gesture by her loved ones. Yes! The comedy queen turned a year older today. Although her birthday was a low key affair in the presence of her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and family, her friends did make sure to shower love on the birthday girl with sweet messaged on social media.

Kapil Sharma, who happens to be a dear friend of Bharti, shared a beautiful picture of the lady on Instagram and called him his ‘laughter queen’. He also wished her love, health and happiness in life. The comedian turned actor wrote, “Wish u a very happy birthday my dear @bharti.laughterqueen may god bless u with good health n all the happiness of this world stay happy n keep making the world happy my laughter queen love u (lalle) #birthday #bhartisingh #laughterqueenbhartisingh.”

Take a look at Kapil Sharma’s post for Bharti Singh:

To note, Bharti has been working with Kapil for quite some time now and the two share a great equation both off and on the screen. Currently, the two are seen working together in The Kapil Sharma Show which is hosted by Kapil while Bharti is seen as Babli Mausi and Lalli. While the show’s shooting was stalled by the COVID 19 lockdown, the team is expected to resume the shooting soon.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×