Kapil Sharma pens a sweet message for Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their anniversary: Love you both

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have all the reasons to be in a celebratory mood today. After all, this much in love couple is celebrating their third anniversary. Needless to say, the couple was inundated with best wishes from fans from all across the world. In fact, several celebs also took to social media to shower love on the couple on their big day. Amid this was Bharti’s dear friend Kapil Sharma who also penned a sweet message for the comedy queen and her husband.

Taking to his Instagram story, Kapil shared a beautiful picture of the couple, wherein Bharti looked stunning in a white lehenga which she had paired with silver jewellery. On the other hand, Haarsh looked dapper in formals as he posed with his lady love. Kapil captioned the image as, “Happy marriage anniversary @bharti.laughterqueen n @harshlimbachiyaa003. love you both” followed by a heart emoticon. Amid other celebs, Aly Goni, Vikaas Kalantri, Avika Gor etc have also sent best wishes to the couple.

Take a look at Kapil Sharma’s post for Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their third wedding anniversary:

Meanwhile, Bharti had also shared some beautiful pics from her wedding day and wrote, “Love is not about... how many days, months, or years you have been together. Love is about how much you love each other every single day”. Happy anniversary my love.” On the other hand, Haarsh posted stunning pics with his lady love and wrote, “A good marriage isn’t something you find, it’s something you make and you have to keep making it. Happy anniversary my love.”

