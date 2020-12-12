Kapil Sharma pens a sweet note for his wife Ginni Chatrath on their anniversary and it is every husband ever

On the occasion of their second anniversary, as Kapil Sharma is busy working, he made sure to shower love on Ginni Chatrath with a special post.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath have all the reasons to be in celebratory mood these days. After celebrating their daughter Anayra’s first birthday lately, this adorable couple is celebrating their second wedding anniversary today. Yes! Kapil and Ginni have completed two blissful years of marriage. And while they have been showered with immense love from their fans and friends from across the world, Kapil also took it as an opportunity to express his love for his darling wife which is winning hearts now.

The renowned comedian turned actor, who is working on his second anniversary, shared a picture of himself from his vanity van. In the pic, Kapil seemed to be getting ready for a shoot. In the caption, Kapil apologised to Gini for not being with her on their special day but with a twist which is relatable to every husband. He wrote, “Sorry baby @ginnichatrath m working on our anniversary. Gift dena hai to kamana b to padega. #happyanniversary my love. see u in the evening.” Soon, several celebs commented on the post including cricketer Harbhajan Singh who wrote, “#happyanniversary brother bhut mubarkaaa... jacket da rang.”

Take a look at Kapil Sharma’s post for wife Gini Chatrath on their second anniversary.

Earlier, Kapil had treated his fans with adorable pics from daughter Anayra’s first birthday bash which was filled with love, fun and cuteness. Interestingly, for the special day, mommy Ginni, daddy Kapil, and daadi twinned in black similar t-shirts, which had 'Anayra turns one' imprinted on them. On the other hand, the birthday girl looked breathtakingly cute in a pink frilly pink outfit.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma shares cute PICS of daughter Anayra's FIRST birthday celebrations; Neha Kakkar & others pour love

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×