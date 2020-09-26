Kapil Sharma pens a sweet yet quirky birthday wish for Archana Puran Singh; Calls her 'most beautiful' of all

Kapil Sharma took to his social media handle to send birthday love to Archana Puran Singh in the sweetest way possible. The two are currently seen together in The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil Sharma shares a warm bond with all the members of The Kapil Sharma Show. Be it Sumona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh, or Krushna Abhishek, Kapil has a friendly connection with all. The TKSS team's bond exists beyond work, and they are often seen having a gala time on the sets. While Kapil has a warm equation with everyone, his camaraderie with Archana Puran Singh is special.

Archana and Kapil know each other from the Comedy Cirus days and have a long professional as well as personal association. Kapil is often seen teasing and pulling Archana's leg in The Kapil Sharma Show, and the actress enjoys his jokes. The strong connection they share is evident from their onscreen and off-screen banter. Today, Kapil opened up about the love and respect he has for 'laughing queen' Archana with a post on social media. Wondering what's so special?

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma shares pretty PHOTO with TKSS co star Sumona Chakravarti; Actress REVEALS their 8 year long bond

Well, Archana Pura Singh is celebrating her birthday today (September 26, 2020). Yes, it is Archana ji's birthday, and how can Kapil miss this chance to send his love to his 'ma'am?' The ace comedian took to his Twitter handle to share a sweet yet quirky wish for Archana ji. He wrote, 'Beautiful from the heart, beautiful by looks, the most beautiful of all, wishing our beloved Archana ji a very happy birthday. May you keep smiling and earning always. Love you ma'am.'

Take a look at Kapil's brithday wish for Archana here:

Yes, Kapil did tease Archana again with his post, but it only shows that they share a pure bond that is difficult to put in words. With these heartwarming words, Kapil shared beautiful throwback photos with her.

Meanwhile, the TKSS team is all set to welcome the cast of the mythological show Mahabharat in the upcoming episode. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show to welcome Mahabharat cast; Fans plead Kapil to invite Shaheer Sheikh's Mahabharat team

Share your comment ×