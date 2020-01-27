Kapil Sharma plays the guitar like a pro and we are all praises for him; Watch VIDEO

Kapil Sharma has recently shared a video on Instagram wherein he is seen playing guitar like a professional. Check out the video.

If there is one person who can be undoubtedly called one of the most popular comedians of Indian Telly town, it is definitely Kapil Sharma. The comedian – actor began his second innings in 2019 with the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show which received humongous response from the audiences. The show has been graced by numerous well – known B – town celebs and sports personalities from time to time. Moreover, Kapil’s hilarious jokes always keep the audiences hooked to their television sets.

Apart from being an actor and a comedian, Kapil Sharma is also a talented singer. Many a times we have watched the Firangi actor crooning melodious songs either on the sets of his show or in social media videos. Recently, Kapil has showcased yet another hidden talent in one of his videos wherein he is seen playing a guitar. Undoubtedly the actor plays the instrument very well which is evident from the video wherein he is mesmerizing everyone with the melodious tunes.

Check out the latest video of Kapil Sharma playing a guitar below:

On the personal front, Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a baby girl last year. The two of them had also jetted off for a mini babymoon to Canada prior to the same. Kapil revealed through social media that the little munchkin has been named Anayra. Netizens also rejoiced when the comedian – actor shared pictures of the baby girl on his social media handle. Coming back to his professional life, Kapil is currently having a good run in his career with the ongoing success of The Kapil Sharma Show.

