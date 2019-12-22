Kapil Sharma poses for a happy photo with Salman Khan and Sunil Grover leaving fans in a frenzy; Check it out

Well, fans are in for a treat with this picture of Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma along with Salman Khan right in the center. Check it out.

The duo of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover has been one that sure broke our hearts when they parted way post a mid-air brawl. Things turned ugly between the two, and following their fight, Sunil decided to leave the show, and ever since, fans have only been hoping for the two to come together, and in fact, there have been multiple reports about that happening. However, things never seemed to materialize between the two.

However, looks like fans are still in for a treat as Kapil shared a photo with Sunil Grover and well, who knows what might be in store? The photo is from Sohail Khan's birthday celebrations last night, and also present there were these two along with . Fans cannot stop gushing over the photo and went on to express their love in the form of so many comments within minutes of Kapil sharing the photo on social media.

Check out Kapil Sharma's photo with Sunil Grover and Salman Khan:

(ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar MOCKS Krushna Abhishek for using ‘mama’ Govinda’s name to loot people)

Meanwhile, Kapil and Sunil were in the news recently, and Sunil made sure to send out good wishes for Kapil's newly born. Kapil too returned the gesture by thanking him. And so now, one can say that things are cordial between the two, so it wouldn't be wrong to expect and hope to see them together.

Credits :Instagram

Read More