Kapil Sharma poses with his ‘favourite’ Deepika Padukone for a happy selfie as they shoot for TKSS; PIC

The Gehraiyaan team- Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, and director Shakun Batra are all set to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming movie. On Monday, Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse with his ‘favourite’ Deepika Padukone. The actor-comedian posed with the ‘Piku’ actress for a happy selfie. Sharing the glimpse, Kapil captioned it with red hearts emoticons. The comedian’s post captivated his fans’ attention who bombarded the comment section with compliments. One of the fans wrote, “Finally”, another one said, “Lovely you two”. Even Bharti Singh noticed the post and commented, “hmmmmmmmmm”.

Recently, Sony TV’s social media handle shared a promo from the show. The star comedian was seen getting nervous, fumbling with his words, and blushing uncontrollably when the Deepika appeared on stage with her 'Gehraiyaan' co-stars. Kapil praised Deepika for performing in films with different genres and asked her if she were to do a comedy film, who would she do it with, indirectly hinting at himself. To this, Deepika smiled and said she would want Kapil Sharma to direct her and co-star with her. “Agar aap produce karna chahe toh aap produce bhi kar sakte hai (You can also produce the film if you want to),” said the actress.

Take a look:

Kapil replied, "Deepika ke liye toh main dobara…saari daulat lelo aap, laga do (For Deepika I will..take all my money, put it all in the film)" This left everyone in splits. Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan is set to release on Feb 11 on OTT platform.

