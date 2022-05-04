Kapil Sharma poses with Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s Ranveer Singh; Latter says ‘Love you Hamesha Paaji’

Actor Ranveer Singh is all set to entertain his audience in his next film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Ranveer plays the titular role of Jayeshbhai and will appear in a never seen avatar. The film marks the directorial debut of Divyang Thakkar. The makers are leaving no stones unturned to promote the film. Speaking of which, Ranveer will soon be seen gracing The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming social comedy-drama.

On Tuesday, comedian Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram handle and dropped several pictures with him. While sharing them on his photo-sharing application, Kapil wrote, “Uffffff so much energy on set, jus bcoz of my bro the superstar @ranveersingh #jayeshbhaijordaar #comingsoon #tkss #thekapilsharmashow” The ‘83’ actor quickly noticed the post and rushed to the comment section. He wrote, “LOVE YOU HAMESHA PAAJI!!!! had a rollicking time as always !!! Thank you !!!!” Kapil’s post grabbed fans' attention who rushed to the comment box and shared their excitement. One of them wrote, “Yay super excited for the episode!!!”, while another one said, “Can’t wait”.

Take a look:

Ranveer Singh will be seen in YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar opposite Shalini Pandey. The film also features Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Deeksha Joshi and Ragi Jain. Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, the movie is slated to release on May 13 this year. Apart from that, the 83 actor has Karan Johar’s directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. The film will also feature Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. He will also be seen in Cirkus opposite Pooja Hegde.

