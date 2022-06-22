Kapil Sharma poses with Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti & others as they jet off to Canada for TKSS tour

The team of the popular entertainer The Kapil Sharma Show is presently on a world tour. The show has taken a break for few months and cast in travelling for their shows to different places. The Kapil Sharma Show enjoys a massive fan following all over the world and its comedy element is enjoyed by people of all ages. The team which is travelling to different places for the shows is going to perform next in Canada. Host of the show, Kapil Sharma recently shared a picture with the cast.

In the pictures, Kapil Sharma is seen with the show members including Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and others. The actors posed for the camera as they jetted off to Canada for their show in Vancouver. Kapil Sharma captioned, “Flying to Vancouver now can’t wait to meet our lovely fans in Canada.” Kapil Sharma looks dapper in black tracksuit.

See post here-

The final episode of the present season of The Kapil Sharma Show was graced by the team of Jugjugg Jeeyo. Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Kohli. After the show had gone on a break, it has been replace by another comedy show Laughter Champions. It is judged by actress Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman.

Kapil Sharma was last seen with Bollywood singer Mika Singh for the shoot of his reality show Swayamvar- Mike Di Vohti. He will be gracing the show along with Daler Mehndi and they will be supporting Mika Singh in finding his perfect bride. He will also will assisting Mika in making the right choice.

