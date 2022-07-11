Kapil Sharma poses for selfies with Canadian cops; Photos go VIRAL

Kapil Sharma is on a tour with his team, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur. The team is having great fun entertaining the audience with their performances, and after the gig, Kapil was requested by the police officers to click pictures with him. The comedian obliged and clicked a few selfies with them. Kapil posted the photos on his Instagram and fans have been going gaga over the photos and called him a "game-changer."

Kapil Sharma posted the pictures on his Instagram and captioned them with a red heart. He looked extremely fit and handsome in all-black attire and white shades. His smile spoke about how happy he was to receive so much love in foreign waters. A user shared this photo on Twitter and joked that after clicking the pictures, they might take him along. They even warned Kapil that, unlike in India, they have electronic chakki there.

Check out Kapil Sharma's post here:

Other than this, Kapil had also shared a video, wherein, he looked stylish as he walked out of his car. He wore a white t-shirt and paired it with a printed jacket and blue denim. He was accompanied by Rajiv Thakur and Zora Randhawa. His caption read: "After the great success of #brownmunde now in 2022 we r presenting #vehlemunde Video me kaam kar rahe saathi kalakaar @rajivthakur007 n @zorarandhawaofficial (sic)."

Check out the Instagram post here

Ever since Kapil jetted off for his tour, he has been having fan moments. He met his fans at the Vancouver airport and despite the language barrier, Kapil managed to interact and make the fan happy. The comedian posted photos on his Instagram with the caption, "Just realized, Happiness is a Language in itself. #kslive2022 #vancouver #canada #candiddairies (sic)".

Also Read: Lawsuit filed against Kapil Sharma for breach of contract; Report

