Kapil Sharma posts adorable photos with daughter Anayra: ‘This is the cutest pout I have ever seen’

Kapil Sharma is one of the most loved and highly popular comedian in the Indian entertainment industry. The actor and host is present part of the highly successful show The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian is married to Ginni Charuth and is father of two kids, a daughter and a son. The actor is very attached to his kids and often shares pictures with his daughter. He recently shared a series of pictures with his daughter, and we are gushing over their adorable expressions.

In the pictures shared by the actor Kapil Sharma, he is seen holding his daughter in his arm as he clicks pictures with her. He is seen pouting with his daughter Anayra, and she looks very cute she pouts. Kapil and Anayra are twinning in black outfits. He had also shared a picture of them smiling for the camera. He wrote in the caption, “The cutest pout I have ever seen #anayra”

See post here-

Bharti Singh, Chandra Prabhakar and others dropped heart emojis on the adorable pictures.

Kapil Sharma and Akshay Kumar were recently in headlines. It has been reported that the actor has refused to come to The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey because of the previous episode. Well, both have good relation and it is quite evident on the show too. But in the previous episode, something went wrong because of which Akshay became angry. Finally, Kapil has reacted to the controversy as he took to his Twitter handle and cleared the misunderstanding.



Also read-Kapil Sharma to make digital debut with stand up special ‘Kapil Sharma: I'm not done yet’; Release date out