Kapil Sharma posts a picture with his ‘all time favourite’ Dharmendra; Ranveer Singh has THIS reaction

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to begin from this weekend, August 21. Kapil Sharma recently took to his Instagram account and posted a picture of him with Dharmendra, who is going to be the next guest in one of the upcoming episodes. This picture got a great reaction from .

All eyes are on Kapil Sharma and his team, who are all set to increase the entertainment quotient of their fans this weekend with The Kapil Sharma Show. As fans are eagerly waiting for the show’s premiere episode, the comedian has posted a picture of him with veteran actor Dharmendra from what appears to be the sets of TKSS. In the picture, Dharmendra can be seen holding Kapil’s face as the comedian leans on the Sholay actor. Sharing this picture, Kapil wrote, “One of my favorite pic with my all time favorite @aapkadharam love you paji #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #gratitude”.

Take a look:

The moment Kapil Sharma posted this picture, Ranveer Singh took to the comments section to write “Legend!”. Apart from him, many fans took to the comments section to shower love on him.

As per the promos doing the rounds, the first episode will see with his Bell Bottom team. Sony TV recently dropped a glimpse of the episode, and only after looking at the teaser we bet fans could not control their laughter. Bharti Singh even took a dig at for visiting their sets the maximum number of times.

How excited are you for the first episode of The Kapil Sharma Show?

