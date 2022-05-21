Kapil Sharma posts Punjabi wedding VIDEO, jokes how at the function guests are on stage & singers are on floor

Kapil Sharma is one of the most loved actors and stand-up comedians in the entertainment industry. He is the host of The Kapil Sharma Show and his comic timing is highly appreciated by the audience. The actor is presently travelling and he had shared a post on social media about meeting his brother Mika Singh. He has also shared a video of his warm welcome by Mika Singh. The actor recently shared a video from a friend’s wedding and he is seen having a lot of fun singing along with his friends.

In the post shared by Kapil Sharma, he is seen in a black t-shirt and denims. He is seen singing along with his friends on popular Punjabi songs like Brown Munde, Galla Goriyaan and others. He joked about the scene in a usual Punjabi wedding where the guests are on stage and singers are on the floor. He captioned, “It happens only in Punjabi weddings where guests r on stage n singers r on floor #punjabiwedding #friends”

See the video here- CLICK

As per recent developments, the team of The Kapil Sharma Show will be taking a break from next month as they will travel to the USA for a tour. Replacing the series will be a new comedy show titled Laughter Champions. The show will mark the comeback of Shekhar Suman on the small screen after a long duration. He will be joined by Archana Puran Singh on the judge’s panel.

Kapil Sharma will also be seen in an upcoming project by Nandita Das, in which he will be playing the role of a delivery guy. He shared, “I am very excited about this project, not because I am doing a film, but because I am doing Nandita Das’ film, whom I have seen both as an actor and a director. She has a very distinct and deep way of looking at things and a keen eye for detailing. So my job as an actor is to just do what she tells me. Her work is very different from mine, and I am happy that the audience will get to see a new side of me.” He even praised Nandita and Sameer Nair and said both are extremely passionate and good at what they make.

