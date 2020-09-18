Kapil Sharma proves he is a Cat lover as he spends time with his Persian furball; See Photos

Kapil Sharma took to social media to drop adorable photos with a grey cat. The comedian left his fans in awe of the endearing photos.

Among the popular comedians in India, Kapil Sharma's name shines right at the top. The host of The Kapil Sharma Show is known for his impeccable comic timing and every time a celeb pays a visit on his show, he enthralls the audience with his comic punches. Personally, Kapil often shares adorable photos with family on social media. However, on Friday, he surprised everyone by dropping adorable photos of a Persian cat with him. While Kapil surely knows how to keep his fans entertained, seeing his recent post, netizens were left in awe.

Taking to his social media handles, Kapil dropped adorable photos with a cute furball. The cat was grey in colour and interestingly, Kapilr's tee was also grey along with a matching cap. The comedian held the cat adorably and tried to strike a pose with it. Finally, Kapil and the cat posed for a picture perfect moment and it left all his fans completely stoked. Many fans commented on Kapil's posts and were impressed to see how he dotes on animals.

Kapil captioned the photos as, "Happy billi day #cat." Several celebs commented on Kapil's photos. Richa Chaddha, who is also a cat mom, urged him to come and meet her cats Kamli and Jugni Chaddha. Further, Chaahatt Khanna also dropped a sweet comment and expressed her wish to meet the furball too. Apart from this, Archana Puran Singh asked Kapil of he was awake and the comedian replied that he has been up since 8 Am.

Take a look at Kapil Sharma's post:

Amid the ongoing pandemic, Kapil began shooting on the sets of his show with proper safety precautions and his actors Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda. The show was missed amid the lockdown and fans were relieved when the show returned to TV. Without a studio audience, Kapil and the show's crew shoot the episodes. This weekend Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane will be seen in the episode.

