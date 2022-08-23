Kapil Sharma REACTS to boycott Bollywood trend: 'Please let me stay away from the world of Twitter'

Kapil Sharma, the star comedian, is one of the most well-known personalities in the entertainment industry. Kapil gained immense popularity and recognition after his stint in 'Comedy Nights with Kapil'. His hilarious banter with his teammates and their entertaining performance received never-ending applause from the audience, and they gained a loyal fan base. Later, the star launched his show 'The Kapil Sharma Show', which again went on to become the most popular show on the Television screens. The show is all set to enter its new season and the team has already started shooting for it.

In a recent interaction with the paparazzi, Kapil was asked his opinion on the most trending topic on Twitter which is 'Boycott' Bollywood films. Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan, and Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa - have all faced calls of boycott. As mentioned in the Hindustan Times report, when Kapil was asked about it the comedian-star responded by saying that he doesn't know about it and he is not that intellectual to answer it. Further Kapil added, "Par ye trend vrend chalte rehte hai. Ye sab waqt ki baat hoti hai."

When asked about his friend Akshay Kumar's recent film Raksha Bandhan was also boycotted, the actor-comedian said that he has not heard about any such boycott against his films. He also requested to let him stay away from the world of Twitter as it took a lot for him to come out of that.

This chat took place when Kapil recently, graced an event and walked the ramp, and left everyone amazed with his style and charm. However, Kapil Sharma is known to carry his wit along and he showed a glimpse of it on the runway too. His ramp walk has surely become the talk of the town for the hilarious pose that he gave.

On the other hand, Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show has begun. The first episode will be graced by TKSS-regular Akshay Kumar, who will be seen on the couch with the team of his film, Cuttputlli. Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show has undergone a few changes too and Krushna Abhishek won't be a part of this season. He played the character of Sapna, and has stepped out citing 'agreement issues'.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma sets the ramp on fire with his style and humour; This VIDEO is sure to make you go ROFL