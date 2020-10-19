Kapil Sharma reacts to Mukesh Khanna’s comment calling TKSS ‘vulgar show’: Prefer to focus on my work

Days after Mukesh Khanna called The Kapil Show vulgar, Kapil Sharma has reacted to the veteran actor’s comment. Here’s what he has to say.

The Kapil Sharma Show has been one of the most entertaining shows on Indian television. While each weekend Kapil Sharma and his team come up with new celebrity promoting their projects and getting candid about various stuff. Recently, TKSS had witnessed the reunion of the team of iconic show Mahabharat and senior actors like Puneet Issar, Nitish Bharadwaj, Gajendra Chauhan etc had graced the show. While Mukesh Khanna gave this reunion a miss, he called the Kapil Sharma Show vulgar and stated that he thinks that show is full of vulgarity and double-meaning content. He also went on to call it 'worst show.'

And now, Kapil has reacted to this Mukesh’s comment for his show and stated that while he and his team are working hard to make people smile in the crisis situation of a pandemic, he will continue to focus on his work. “My team and I are working hard to make people smile during this crucial stage of the pandemic. When the whole world is going through a tough time, it is important to bring a smile to people’s faces. It depends on each individual ki aapko kis baat main khushi dhoondhni hai, aur kis baat main kami. I have chosen happiness and prefer to focus on my work and continue to keep doing that in the future,” Kapil was quoted saying to Times of India.

To recall, Mukesh’s comment against TKSS had sparked controversy as it has initiated a war of words with Gajendra Chauhan. The latter had condemned Shaktiman actor’s comment and took a sly dig at Khanna stating that he thinks the grapes are sour as he did not eat them.

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Mukesh Khanna REVEALS he 'refused' show's invitation; Calls it 'cheap, vulgar & worse'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times Of India

Share your comment ×