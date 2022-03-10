Kapil Sharma reacts to not promoting The Kashmir Files on The Kapil Sharma Show

Kapil Sharma is in the spotlight because of tweets related to filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. Kapil is the host of the popular entertainment show The Kapil Sharma Show. Producer Vivek Agnihotri's movie The Kashmir Files is due to be released on 11th March and as per his words, he was refused to do promotion of his movie on The Kapil Sharma Show. Owing to this, the comedian is facing backlash on Twitter. Now Kapil has opened up on the issue as he posted a tweet.

When a fan requested Agnihotri to promote his upcoming film on The Kapil Sharma Show, he replied that he is nobody to decide if he can promote the film on the show.

Kapil Sharma has now given clarification on the situation as he tweeted that whatever is being said on social media is not true. He also said that being a social media user, people should never believe a one-sided story. He tweeted, “यह सच नहीं है rathore साहब आपने पूछा इसलिए बता दिया, बाक़ी जिन्होंने सच मान ही लिया उनको explanation देने का क्या फ़ायदा. Just a suggestion as a experienced social media user:- never believe in one sided story in today’s social media world dhanyawaad”.

See the tweet here:

Kapil Sharma is currently hosting the show The Kapil Sharma Show. He also made his OTT debut on Netflix, with I am not done yet. He and Shahana Goswami will be seen in the lead roles in Nandita Das’s next. He will be playing the role of a food delivery boy and Shahana Goswami will play his wife’s role.

