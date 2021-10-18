Kapil Sharma recalls his helpless plight and calling off the show due to his spine injury on World Spine Day

The Kapil Sharma Show is back with season two and is getting lot of love and appreciation from the audience. The show was pulled down at the start of the year due to his spinal injury and was later launched with a bigger cast. A video of the comedian was going viral on social media, where he was seen making an exit from the airport on a wheelchair. The actor recently opened up with Etimes TV on his spinal injury on World Spine Day, which was on October 16.

Kapil Sharma shared how he was forced to pull down his show and had to face health issues because of his spine injury. He said, "It first happened in 2015. I did not know much back then. I was in the US at the time. I met a doctor and I was in a lot of pain, so the doctor gave me epidural. I had relief from the pain but the root cause of the problem remained as it was. I then faced it again this January."

Talking about his spine injury, Kapil revealed, "The thing with the spine is that it is the core of everything. Any problem in the spine means everything comes to a standstill. I had many plans. I had to stall and pull down my show off air because of my injury. Your behaviour changes in such a scenario, you get irritated because you feel helpless. You can’t even get up from the bed. Then you are also told that you may gain weight because you are just lying on the bed. You are asked to go on a liquid. You are already in pain and then you are supposed to eat only salads, the pain doubles up. I faced all these, a lot of things."

Kapil Sharma also urged everyone to understand the signs that their respective bodies are giving and take good care of their bodies. For the unversed, when the show had gone off-air, Kapil termed it to be a paternity break as his wife was due with his second child, Trishaan.



