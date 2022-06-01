Kapil Sharma recalls his interaction with singer KK: Never knew it will be out last meeting

The sudden demise of one of the gems of the Bollywood music industry, KK, has shocked the whole nation. The Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday. The 53-year-old singer was performing at Nazrul Mancha for Gurudas College’s fest after which he reportedly fell ill and returned to his hotel. When his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to the hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival by doctors. Since the saddening came out, people have been sharing posts for prayers and strength for his family. Popular comedian and singer, Kapil Sharma shared a post on Twitter as he said goodbye to KK.

In the post shared by Kapil Sharma, he had written, ‘we met just a while ago and it was a beautiful evening. I never knew that was the last time I was meeting you. My heart is very sad, I hope God gives you space at his feet, and you will stay in our hearts forever. Goodbye brother. Om Shanti.’

He captioned, “अभी कुछ समय पहले मुलाक़ात हुयी थी, क्या ख़ूबसूरत शाम थी, पता नहीं था वो मुलाक़ात आख़िरी होगी, दिल बहुत उदास है,ईश्वर आपको अपने चरणो में स्थान दे, बाक़ी हमारे दिलों में तो आप हमेशा रहेंगे. अलविदा भाई ओम् शांति #KK”

See the post here-

KK had graced The Kapil Sharma Show some time back. He was accompanied by Shaan and Palash Sen in the show, and it was a melodious evening with the host Kapil Sharma. They engaged in fun banter and had a great time on the episode.

