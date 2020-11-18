Kapil Sharma REVEALS he has lost 11 kgs for web show; Govinda, Archana pull his leg in BTS clip from TKSS sets

Kapil Sharma recently spilled the beans about his 'massive weight loss' during a fun conversation with Govinda and Archana Puran Singh in a BTS video on The Kapil Sharma Show sets. Take a look.

Kapil Sharma is someone who can give a 'fun' twist to anything and everything. It is a known fact that Kapil has taken the route to fitness and has been working on himself religiously. From eating well to doing intense workout sessions, Kapil is putting all efforts to bring about a 'good change.' The comedian's transformation is quite evident, as he looks much more fit than before. Several guests who have appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show have also complimented him for getting back into shape.

Now, a recent BTS video of Kapil from the sets of TKSS has caught everyone's attention as the ace comedian has spilled the beans about his 'massive weight loss.' Yes, Kapil in a behind-the-scene video is seen talking about his transformation in front of Govinda and Archana Puran Singh. In the clip, Archana (from behind the camera) is heard asking Kapil about his weight loss. To which Kapil replies, from 92 kgs I've reached 81 kgs. Well, this means, the comedian-actor has lost 11 kgs, which is a huge weight loss. Everyone on the TKSS sets is impressed by Kapil shedding oodles of kilos and priase him.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma: Krushna Abhishek REVEALS why he 'ditched' episode ft Govinda: Enmity has affected me badly

The comedian then jokes and says that he has done all this for his upcoming web show. While everyone is left in splits, Govinda along with Archana take this opportunity to poke fun at Kapil. Govinda starts flaunting his fit and toned body, and Archana pulls Kapil's leg saying 'You cannot be fit like Chi Chi,' making everyone laugh. Archana also showered Govinda with love and calls him the 'Hero number 1.'

Take a look at the BTS video from TKSS here:

Meanwhile, Govinda appeared as a special guest on The Kapil Sharma Show for its Diwali episode. However, his bhanja aka Krushna Abhishek who plays Sapna on TKSS refused to appear on the show. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh to Krushna, Sumona Chakravarti; Here's the most followed The Kapil Sharma Show star

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×