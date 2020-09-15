Kapil Sharma REVEALS he wants to do more films; Says 'I wish to explore serious roles'

Kapil Sharma recently opened up about his wishes to be a feature in more movies. Not only this but apart from comedy, he also wants to explore serious roles. Read on.

Kapil Sharma is touted to be one of the finest comedians and entertainers in the entertainment industry. He is someone who can lighten up the atmosphere within seconds, and spread happiness across with his impeccable comic skills. Kapil has been making millions laugh for quite a few years with The Kapil Sharma Show, and today many call him as the 'King of Comedy on Indian TV.' However, besides comedy, Kapil has also tried his hands at acting with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi.

Both the films faired decently, and Kapil's acting chops were appreciated. A few days ago, Kapil took to his social media to hint towards a 'new' project that he has already kick-started shooting, and fans were left quite excited. Now, in a recent conversation with the Times of India, Kapil has opened up about his wishes to do more films, explore serious roles and more. While Kapil did not spill the beans about his upcoming projects, but he admitted that many projects are underway.

Expressing his wish to do be a part of more movies, Kapil said 'Mann hai bahut films karne ka.' He added that he has done two films in the past, and both have turned out to be amazing experiences for him. He has shot at various locations with talented co-stars. 'Nowadays, therartistsemand for a lot of content and this is a good time for artistes, as there are so many platforms and more opportunities,' said Kapil.

Ask him about the kind of roles he wishes to do, and his answer will surprise you. Though he is known for his unmatchable comedy, Kapil wants to try serious and intense characters. 'Mujhe chance mila toh serious roles bhi karna hai, I want to explore serious roles, reiterated Kapil.

He further revealed that not many are aware that he kick-started his career with serious roles. When he was not a part of the comedy industry, he used to do theatre. In fact, he has never done comedy plans in the past, as all his plays use to be serious. 'Now, I hope I get a chance to do a serious role,' said Kapil.

In his usual tongue-in-cheek style, Kapil also addressed directors and filmmakers to cast him in some serious roles. He said, 'Aap itna bhi mujhe funny na samjhe, main bahut serious aadmi hoon, toh mujhe aap zaroor le serious role ke liye.' (Don't think I'm very funny, I'm also a very serious man. Do think of casting me for a serious role.)

Ask him if there are some interesting projects in his way, to which he replied, 'There are a couple of projects in the scripting stage, I hope they get finalised soon.'

Well, this means, if everything goes smoothly, Kapil will soon enthrall fans with something new and intriguing. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see Kapil do more films in the coming times? Let us know in the comment section below.

