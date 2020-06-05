Kapil Sharma reveals he would love to work with Sunil Grover; says 'We don't have to work hard when together'

Kapil Sharma gets talking about working with Sunil Grover again and how he shares a great rapport with him. Read on to know what did he say.

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover fans have been waiting for the longest time for the duo to get together for a show. Ever since their mid-air brawl, the two haven't worked together but reports about Sunil joining The Kapil Sharma Show keep coming in from time to time. None the less, despite whatever happened in the past, fans have witnessed their respect for each other on multiple occasions, be it wishing each other on birthdays or sending out good wishes for their life and projects.

Recently, Kapil Sharma spoke about working with Sunil again and said how they keep meeting each other and it was recently, at Gurdas Maan's son's wedding that they met each other and also, at another wedding in Delhi. Kapil adds further how such trivial issue doesn't lead to the end of friendships and added that Grover is a fine actor. He adds that when he works with different artistes, he always feels there is something to learn from them and he has learned a lot from Sunil as well.

He further adds, if something good comes their way, he would love to work with Sunil Grover. While talking about his rapport with Sunil, he added how they don't have to work too hard when they are together because they both know each other very well and he also revealed how he has been thinking that since his current show is doing well, he can plan something with Sunil Grover for a different platform. He adds how such ideas keep coming to his mind.

ALSO READ: Bharti Singh recalls being with Kapil Sharma's wife during her delivery; Says she was the first to hold Anayra

Credits :TOI

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×