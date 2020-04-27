Kapil Sharma REVEALS his favourite moment of 2020 and it will melt your heart

Kapil Sharma recently interacted with fans on Twitter amidst Coronavirus lockdown and answered all their questions during the #AskKapil session. Here's what he said when a fan asked him about his favourite moment from 2020. Take a look.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular and loved shows on Television. Fans enjoying watching Kapil and his team's light-hearted comedy. However, due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the shootings have been stalled, and fans are missing new episodes of TKSS to drive away their boredom. Amidst all this, Kapil Sharma decided to interact with fans on Twitter and keep them entertained in these distressful times. Yes, the comedian followed the footsteps of and started a session called #AskKapil.

Within moments, he was bombarded with ample of questions. While some asked him about TKSS's comeback, some asked about his favorite movies, books that he is spending time with amidst the quarantine. However, Kapil had the sweetest answer, when one fan asked him about his favourite moment from the year 2020. While many of us have been all negative about 2020 owing to the COVID-19 crisis, Kapil managed to look at the good side of whatever is happening.

Replying to the fan's question about the best moment of 2020, Kapil said, 'During lockdown spending time with my daughter.' Well, this answer surely melts our hearts. It made us believe that Kapil surely is enjoying his time with his little angel and cherishing memories. Later, when a fan inquired how baby Anayra is keeping up these days, Kapil said, 'She is fit and fine.'

Well, looks like the dotting father was drooling over his little munchkin, as when another fan asked how he is killing time in this social distancing phase, Kapil stated, 'To be very honest, pata hi nahin chalta time ka when u have a baby at home.'

Take a look at Kapil's replies here:

During lockdown spending time with my daughter — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

To be very honest ... pata hi nahin chalta time ka when u have a baby at home — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

She is fit n fine thanks — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

Previously, Kapil had revealed that he is making the most of his time by spending it with his daughter Anayra. He keeps playing with her all day long. The baby has even started recognizing him, as she used to spend most time with Ginni before, but now has developed a fondness for Kapil too. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

