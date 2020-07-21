  1. Home
Kapil Sharma reveals how shooting amid COVID 19 is a game of trust as he shares a pic from TKSS sets

As Kapil Sharma has begun the shooting of The Kapil Sharma Show, he shared an interesting picture of himself from the sets.
2606 reads Mumbai Updated: July 21, 2020 02:12 pm
Kapil Sharma and his team for The Kapil Sharma Show has finally begun shooting for the new episodes after witnessing a halt of over three months owing to the COVID 19 outbreak. The pandemic brought the life to a standstill and the entertainment industry also witnessed a complete shutdown. And while several shows have resumed the shooting, the teams are taking all the necessary precautions to keep the highly transmissible virus at bay. The situation is no different on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show where the team is seen having their protective gear on.

Recently, Kapil shared a picture of himself from the sets and wrote how shooting during this pandemic has been all about trust. In the picture, the renowned comedian was seen getting ready for the shoot with his team doing the hair and makeup. Kapil’s team was seen wearing the protective gear, gloves and masks. In the caption, the comedian wrote, “विश्वास की डोर के साथ बंधे हैं हम एक दूसरे के साथ, वरना मुझे तो यह भी नहीं पता के यह आदमी मेरे ही हैं या किसी और के #shooting #shootlife #newnormal #2020 #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #comedy #fun #laughter”.

Take a look at Kapil Sharma’s recent post from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show:

Meanwhile, the team of The Kapil Sharma Show including Kapil, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek have recently returned to the sets and had shared hilarious videos of their backstage fun leaving the fans excited about the new episodes of the show.

