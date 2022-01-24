Kapil Sharma reveals the one thing he loves more than comedy; Deets Inside

Star comedian and actor Kapil Sharma has opened up about one thing he loves more than comedy and that is his wife Ginni. He is gearing up for his comedy special 'Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet' on Netflix and spilled the beans on how he met the love of his life and what brought the two together.

The duo tied the knot in 2018 and ever since then have been giving us major couple goals. The couple welcomed their first child in 2019 and their second was born last year.

In a candid conversation, Kapil talked about their romantic tale and revealed why he initially felt it won't work out between them.

Kapil said: "Ginni Jalandhar ke girls' college mei thi and was 3-4 years younger to me. Mai apna PG Diploma commercial arts mein pursue kar raha tha and was in need of pocket money (I was doing my PG Diploma in commercial arts and I was in need of pocket money).

"I was always participating in theatre and visiting other colleges. Ginni was my student and really bright.

"She was good at histrionics and skits and so I made her my assistant. Also, she hailed from a well-to-do family. I remember she would come in an expensive car every day to college and I would ride my scooter."

Kapil revealed that it was his wife, who fell in love first.

"She fell for me first but mujhe hamesha apne class difference ke wajah se doubts the ki kuch bhi ho sakta hai (I always doubted because of our differences).

"One of my friends even told me that Ginni likes me but I didn't take it seriously. I never thought anything would be possible between the two of us. But God has been very kind and I'm lucky that I got married to her," he added.

Kapil said that she has always been very supportive of him.

The comedian said: "I remember, when I was going through a rough patch and I decided to set things right in my life, marrying her was the first thing I did right after. Today, I'm lucky to have been blessed with two amazing kids."

'Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet' is releasing only on Netflix on January 28.

