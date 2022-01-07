Kapil Sharma’s ‘Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe’ co-star Tirthanand Rao attempted suicide post facing financial crisis

Content Warning: The article contains references to suicide.

Kapil Sharma keeps making headlines either for his comedy show or for something that the guests say in his show. But today the comedian has been making headlines for not a good reason. Kapil was earlier seen in a show called Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe. And now in a shocking turn of events, the latest reports suggest that his co-star from the show, Tirthanad Rao attempted suicide. He was hospitalised after he consumed poison on the evening of December 27.

According to reports in Aaj Tak, Tirthanand in an interview revealed that his family has not been on talking terms with him for years, even though they live in the same residential complex. He also talked about not being paid for a few of his acting gigs and how he is facing financial trouble. Opening up about his condition to the entertainment portal, Tirthanand said, “I had consumed poison and I was in a serious condition. I am facing financial problems and my family has also left me. When I was admitted to the hospital, my mother and brother did not even come to see me. Despite living in the same complex, my family members do not talk to me. They did not spend a penny on my treatment either. Even after coming from the hospital, I am staying alone at home. What could be worse than this?”

Tirthasnand also revealed that he had recently appeared in a film that was released on Shemaroo but he is yet to be paid for his work. He added that he has not paid for a web series he acted in either.

For the unversed, Tirthanand worked with Kapil in 2016 and was a part of Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe. Kapil had also offered him a character after his fallout with Sunil Grover. However, Tirthanand revealed that had to let go of the opportunity because he was shooting for a Gujarati film. He added that he will approach Kapil and ask for work once he recovers.