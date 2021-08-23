Kapil Sharma’s daughter Anayra celebrates her first Raksha Bandhan with brother Trishaan

Comedian Kapil Sharma has shared a picture of his children celebrating their first Raksha Bandhan. The comedian is blessed with two children-one a daughter and one son. He has welcomed his second son in February this year. The two little kids were looking adorable in the picture. He shared pictures of Anayra and Trishaan dressed in ethnic wear. Anayra was seen tying a rakhi to Trishaan. The comedian captioned the picture as “Happy Raksha Bandhan”. To note, he has recently returned with the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil Sharma and Ginny Chatrath welcomed their first child Anayra on December 10 in 2019, and their son was born on February 1 this year. Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma’s show's first episode saw and the cast of Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The second episode had and the cast of BellBottom gracing the show. The show was making a lot of buzz among the fans. Everyone was eagerly waiting for the show to start. Promos were only increasing excitement among fans.

Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda and Sudesh Lehri will be seen in the show.

Take a look at the picture here:

Recently, Archana Puran Singh shared a video and wrote, “The feel of this stage. Had missed it so! 2 more days to go. 21st... here we come!! #thekapilsharmashow’. In the video, she is seen entering the stage. Sumona also shared a picture of her getting ready for the role. There were speculations that she is not returning to the show.

