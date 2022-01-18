Kapil Sharma’s little munchkin turns into a rockstar as she plays around with drumsticks

Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular names in the Indian entertainment industry. The actor not only enjoys a massive fan following for his quick wit but is also loved for his fabulous acting. Kapil Sharma is married to Ginni Charuth and the couple are parents to two beautiful kids. Although Kapil prefers to keep his personal life private, sometimes he shares some adorable moments with his daughter Anayra. In this video, Kapil’s daughter looks adorable as she pretends to be a drummer.

The video of Kapil Sharma’s little daughter playing drums is becoming very popular on social media. She is seen wearing a hoodie and jeans as she is seated in the garden area, surrounded by drums. She is playing around with the drumsticks and she taps on every drum she could reach. After she is done playing, she adorably says, “Lo papa aap bajao”. He shared a caption, “Like father like daughter”.

See video here-

Kapil Sharma got married to Ginni Charuth on 12 December 2018. The couple had a daughter shortly, whom they name Anayra. In 2021, they were also blessed with a baby boy. Kapil had shared in media that now his family is complete.

Kapil Sharma is one of the most loved comedians in the country. He is the host of the popular entertainment reality show The Kapil Sharma Show. The show has a massive fan following and it is graced by numerous celebrities every week. Kapil Sharma will also be making his debut on the OTT platform with his show ‘Kapil Sharma: I Am Not Done Yet’, in which he will be entertaining the audience with anecdotes from his personal life.



