Kapil Sharma’s show to witness proud moments as Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha and Indian hockey team grace TKSS

After creating a lot of buzz, Kapil Sharma’s popular The Kapil Sharma Show has finally launched with a new season and the audience can’t keep calm about it. And while the popular comedy show is set to host its second weekend, TKSS will be having some special guests on the show this time. We are talking about Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha and the Indian men and women’s hockey team. Interestingly, the Indian men and women’s hockey teams will be talking about their journey on the recently held Tokyo Olympics.

In fact, the ace skipper Manpreet Singh will also speak about his proud moment of clinching the Bronze medal after 41 years. This isn’t all. Both the teams will also have a face off in the game of antakshari on the show along with PR Shreejesh enacting Sunny Deol’s popular dialogues. On the other hand, Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha’s presence will give the show a legendary touch as the team of TKSS will be giving a memorable tribute to the legendary stars. In this iconic show, while Dharmendra will share his fitness mantra, Shatrughan Sinha will also recall his first meeting with the Sholay star.

If this isn’t all. Dharmendra, who is known for his jolly nature, will also be seen shaking a leg with Archana Puran Singh on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Clearly, The Kapil Sharma Show is coming up with a double dose of entertainment for the audience. Let us know in the comment section below if you are excited about these special episodes of TKSS.

