Kapil Sharma saddened by the demise of Akshay Kumar’s mother: God bless the departed soul

Akshay Sharma is going through one of the toughest moments of his life as he lost his mother Aruna Bhatia today. For the uninitiated, Aruna was not keeping well for a while and was hospitalised recently wherein she was in ICU. And while she has breathed her last today, Akshay shared the news on social media. Ever since then, the social media is abuzz with condolence messages for Akshay Kumar’s mother. Joining them, Kapil Sharma also took to social media and extended prayer for the Kesari star’s mother.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Kapil mentioned about being heartbroken with the unfortunate demise of Akshay’s mother Aruna. Replying to Akshay’s tweet about his mother, Kapil prayed for peace for the departed soul. He tweeted, “Dear Akshay paji, it’s very sad to hear about your mother passing away, my deepest condolences to you and family, god bless the departed soul. Om Shanti”. Earlier, had also mourned the demise of Akshay Kumar’s mother. He wrote, “Dear Akki, very sad to hear of the passing of your mother. May she rest in peace. My deepest condolences to you and your entire family .. @akshaykumar”.

Take a look at Kapil Sharma’s tweet:

Dear Akshay paji, it’s very sad to hear about your mother passing away, my deepest condolences to you and family, god bless the departed soul https://t.co/YOAsqJmTCv — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) September 8, 2021

To note, Akshay, who was shooting in London for his new project, had rushed back to India as soon as his mother was hospitalised in Mumbai. Talking about the same, a source stated, “The actor’s mom has been unwell for a few days and is in the ICU at Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital. Akshay is extremely attached to his mother and could not stay away from her while she’s not well, so he decided to fly back to India in a sudden decision. Even as he has flown back to be with mom, he has told his producers to carry on shooting with scenes that do not require his presence. All other work commitments of his also continue. He has always believed that work must go on, despite any personal challenges”.

