Kapil Sharma seeks apology from a community for hurting their religious sentiments in The Kapil Sharma Show

Kapil Sharma has sought apology from a particular community for allegedly hurting their sentiments in one of the episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show. Check out his tweet.

Kapil Sharma has landed himself in trouble once again for one of his jokes which he cracked in an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian-actor had mentioned the name of a religious deity of a particular community while cracking a joke in the episode that was aired on 28th March 2020. This did not go well with the members of the community who demanded an apology on the part of Kapil Sharma. Not only that but they also threatened to file a complaint against him.

The members of the community further said that they will boycott his show too. The comedian has now apologized to the aforesaid community through the medium of a tweet in which he mentions the particular episode which stirred the entire controversy. Kapil then apologizes on behalf of all his team members stating that they did not intend to hurt anybody. He signs off by wishing them and asking them to be happy, keep smiling, and be safe.

Check out Kapil Sharma’s tweet below:

This is not the first time that the comedian-actor has fallen into trouble because of his jokes and punch lines in The Kapil Sharma Show. Keeping these things aside, he is currently under home quarantine in Mumbai with the rest of his family members. Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their first child Anayra on December 10, 2019. The Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor often gives a glimpse of the little girl on social media much to the excitement of the fans.

(ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover fallout: From being friends to foes; Here's what went wrong between the actors)

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×