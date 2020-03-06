Kapil Sharma sends his best wishes for 'younger bro' Tiger Shroff for Baaghi 3; Urges fans to watch the film

Kapil Sharma has sent his best wishes to Tiger Shroff and his team for their upcoming movie Baaghi 3. Read on to know more about his Instagram post.

Tiger Shroff is back again with another installment of the Baaghi franchise and his time there is more action and drama as shown clearly in the movie’s trailer. With just a few hours remaining for Baaghi 3’s release, wishes have been pouring in for the entire team from fans, well-wishers and other B-town celebs. A special screening of Baaghi 3 has also been held some time back which has been attended by the who’s who of the Bollywood film industry.

In the midst of all this, comedian Kapil Sharma has also wished Tiger Shroff and the entire team of Baaghi 3 before its release. The Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor addresses Tiger as his younger brother and calls the latter talented too. He is all praises for Baaghi 3 and calls it a paisa wasool movie. Kapil further urges his fans to go and watch it with their family members at the theatres. He has shared a picture along with the post in which he can be seen posing with his wife Ginni and Tiger Shroff.

Talking about Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff has been paired up opposite in the Ahmed Khan directorial. It also features Ankita Lokhande, Jaideep Ahlawat and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. The movie marks the second collaboration between Tiger and Shraddha after Baaghi. has made a special appearance in one of the songs ‘Do You Love Me’ from Baaghi 3.

