Kapil Sharma sends lots of love and best wishes to co star Sumona Chakravarti on her birthday; See POST

Sumona Chakravarti has been showered with wishes from all over the country as she turns a year older today. The latest one to wish the actress is her co-star Kapil Sharma.

There is hardly anyone who doesn’t know the name of Sumona Chakravarti. The actress has been a part of numerous shows, especially The Kapil Sharma Show. She is among the inevitable star cast of the comedy show who along with Kapil Sharma and others has left no stone unturned in making the audience go ROFL with her comic timings and other fun banters. Today marks Sumona’s birthday and she has been receiving lots of wishes from all over the country.

The latest to wish her is none other than her on-screen partner in crime, Kapil Sharma. The comedian-actor has shared a few throwback pictures with Sumona which are simply adorable. Kapil also mentions that although people might think he has wished her late, he is, in fact, the first one to wish the latter on the birthday. The Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon star further writes, “lots of love n best wishes always my friend. Stay happy always.”

Check out Kapil Sharma’s Instagram post below:

A little while back, Sumona herself took to social media and gave a glimpse of how she celebrated her birthday amidst the lockdown period. Talking about The Kapil Sharma Show, recently there was a buzz that the shooting for the same will resume soon and that the first guest will be Sonu Sood. However, Bharti Singh has rubbished these reports in one of her interviews that nothing of that sort has been decided yet. Well, ardent fans of the show will have to wait a little more for fresh episodes to be aired soon.

Credits :Instagram

