Kapil Sharma sends love and blessings to newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh: Be happy always

Kapil Sharma took to his social media handle to congratulate Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh for their marriage with a sweet post. The comedian showered the newlyweds with love, blessings and best wishes. Take a look.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are the new cutest couple in the entertianment industry. They left everyone 'awestruck' as they tied the knot on October 24 (2020). The couple traditionally took wedding vows in a Gurudawra in Delhi (India) in the presence of their families and closed ones. Ever since the two got married, 'NehuPreet and Nehu Da Vyah' have been grabbing eyeballs, with fans going gaga over their wedding celebrations.

People from across the country are showering Neha and Rohanpreet with love and blessings. The latest to send his good wishes to the new couple is Kapil Sharma. Kapil, who shares a warm bond with Neha, took to his social media handle to congratulate Neha and Rohanpreet for their marriage. The ace comedian poured them with love, good wishes, blessings and loads of happiness for their new journey together. He also complimented Neha and Rohanpreet's adorable jodi, as he wished for their happy forever.

Kapil shared a beautiful picture of Neha and Rohanpreet from their wedding, and penned a sweet note for them. He expressed, 'Congratulations to my dear Neha Kakkar and the handsome boy Rohanpreet Singh. Lots of love, best wishes. Hamesha khush raho ( Be happy always).'

Take a look at Kapil's heartwarming post for Neha and Rohanpreet here:

In the picture, Neha looked breathtakingly goregous in her red bridal lehenga, while Rohanpreet looked dapper in his red-white sherwani. The beaming smile on NehuPreet's faces made it evident that the two are extremely happy to begin a new journey together as man and wife now.

ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh are the happiest couple in town & their post wedding ritual ceremony is proof

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×