Kapil Sharma sets the ramp on fire with his style and humour; This VIDEO is sure to make you go ROFL

Kapil Sharma is all set to entertain the audience with his brand new series, The Kapil Sharma Show. He is making immense noise with his suave look for the new season and has kept the audience counting days for The Kapil Sharma Show. Before commencing his show's shoot, Kapil walked the ramp, and left everyone amazed with his style and charm. However, Kapil Sharma is known to carry his wit along and he showed a glimpse of it on the runway too.

Kapil Sharma wore a black pant with golden prints on it and a black jacket. He completed the look with smart formal shoes and exuded his charm. He is on a career-high with his film, Zwigato with Nandita Das, and released the first look too on social media. He even thanked Nandita Das for giving him an opportunity through this film. Coming back to Kapil Sharma's ramp walk, it has become the talk of the town for the pose that he gave.

On the other hand, Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show has begun. The first episode will be graced by TKSS-regular Akshay Kumar, who will be seen on the couch with the team of his film, Cuttputlli. "A few days ago, Kapil and his team had started prepping and rehearsing for the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. They are shooting today with Akshay Kumar, who is promoting his upcoming Jackky Bhagnani produced film Cuttputlli on the show. His co-stars Rakul Preet Singh and Sargun Mehta too will be a part of the shoot," informed a source close to the development.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show has undergone a few changes too and Krushna Abhishek won't be a part of this season. He played the character of Sapna, and has stepped out citing 'agreement issues'.

