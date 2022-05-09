Kapil Sharma shares an adorable message for Archana Puran Singh, calls her 'Lady laughing Buddha'

The Kapil Sharma Show has made its special place in the heart of the audience with its entertaining content. The show has a massive fan following due to Kapil Sharma and the team of comedians including Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lahiri, and others. The show is judged by Archana Puran Singh. The team members share a close relationship with Archana, and they often drag her in their jokes. Most of the time, it is Kapil who teases Archana, and instead of being offended, she always has a fun reply to his jokes.

Today the comedian took to his Instagram account and thanked Archana for always being encouraging. Sharing adorable pictures with Archana, Kapil writes, "My lady laughing Buddha love you @archanapuransingh ji thank you for encouraging all of us,even on our silly jokes sometimes love n regards always." Commenting on Kapil's post, Archana writes, "Awwwwwww You make me laugh. You make me cry. All for the right reasons Kapil! Kucch toh purana rishta hoga hi... joh iss janam mein bhi 2007 se lekar aaj tak barkarar hai. You have no idea how much I love you (or maybe you do, that's why you take so many 'pangaas' with me all the time) With lots of good wishes always for your health and happiness. Love you always. Mwah!" Their fans are in awe of the bond they share.

Speaking of The Kapil Sharma Show, people of all ages are entertained by it. Over the years, the show has been offering ample entertainment to the audience with excellent comedy.

