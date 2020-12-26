Kapil Sharma shares adorable PHOTOS of his daughter Anayra dressed as Santa while celebrating Christmas

Kapil Sharma wished his fans Merry Christmas and posted pictures of his daughter on his Instagram handle. Take a look.

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is often seen sharing cute pictures of his little munchkin Anayra on social media. The dotting father cannot keep his eyes off his daughter and loves to spend time with her. Recently, he shared adorable pictures of Anayra who is seen as dressed as Santa Claus. The actor wished his fans Merry Christmas and posted pictures on his Instagram handle. Anayra looks extremely adorable and is surely one of the cutest Santas in the town.

Dressed in a red white coloured attire, Anayra is seen sitting in a gift box with a Christmas tree all decked up. Kapil Sharma captioned it as ‘Merry Christmas to all of you.” His co-actors from The Kapil Sharma Show also loved the post. Earlier this month, Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath has celebrated his daughter's birthday who turned one. Fans including celebrities also showered love on the little girl and gave her blessings.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Kapil and Ginni are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time. Ginni is pregnant again and the couple is expecting their second child soon. However, they have not confirmed the news. The reports further claim that Ginni is in her last trimester. The couple will be welcoming their second child in January 2021.

Take a look at Kapil Sharma’s Instagram post:

Kapil Sharma will soon be welcoming the cast of Coolie No. 1. , Sara Ali Khan, Shikha Talsania, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sahil Vaid, and producer Jackky Bhagnani on his show.

Credits :Kapil Sharma Instagram

