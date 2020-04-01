Kapil Sharma shares adorable pictures of his little kanya Anayra on Ashtami day; Check it out

Kapil Sharma's little daughter Anayra looks like a bundle of joy as she dresses up on Ashtami day.

Kapil Sharma is doing his bit, staying at home during the lockdown. Meanwhile, the comedian/actor has been spending quality time with his family. As it happens to be Ashtami today, the eighth day of Navratri, Kapil has shared a couple of adorable pictures of his little Kanya, Anayra. The baby girl looks all soaked in the festive mode as she is seen wearing a traditional attire. Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their daughter last year in December. The actor announced the arrival of his little one on December 10 via his Twitter account.

Just a while ago, we stumbled upon a few new pictures of baby Anayra celebrating her first Ashtami. Dressed in a cute pink blouse with golden embellishments, yellow Ghaghra and matching dupatta on her head, teamed with red bangles and a bindi on her forehead, the 4-months-old little girl looked extremely pretty and energetic. Not to miss her pink hairband and million-dollar smile as she posed for a few photographs. Seems like Kapil's daughter is very much like him as she loves to be in front of the camera.

Durga Ashtami is considered to be an auspicious day where young girls called Kanyas are worshipped as avatars of Goddes Durga. Kapil Sharma and family seem to have found their little Kanya in Anayra as they celebrate the eighth day of Navratri today.

